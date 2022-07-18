Star Citizen talks about alpha 3.17.2 features and overall persistent universe development

There’s another Star Citizen Live video and this one is unsurprisingly about the alpha 3.17.2 patch that’s coming to Star Citizen at some point in the near future. This week, Live Director Todd Papy was brought on to field player questions, which oscillated from the truly bizarre to the forward reaching.

While the Q&A opened with explanation that the discussion would mostly be focused on the current patch and not later developments, Papy did answer a question about how many teams are working on the game’s persistent universe, confirming that there was more than one studio handling the MMO portion but also noting that a lot of development is focused on Squadron 42.

Some of the more general details related to 3.17.2 confirmed that salvaging derelict locations will not be possible, that loot crate spawning at Reclaimer derelicts isn’t available yet but will be added in the future (and there will still be things for players to gather in these derelicts), and more Quanta instances for additional commodities will not be available in the patch. Players also asked sillier questions about a button to make their character look like Papy, bobbleheads for both Papy and community manager Jared Huckaby, and Huckaby’s beard.