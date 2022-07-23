Diablo IV’s beta will be ‘a little bit longer’ yet

If you have been nursing dark and sweet hopes that you might see — and experience — Diablo IV’s beta test in 2022, then you better adjust your expectations rightaway. Wowhead collected several quotes from Blizzard developers that indicate that we’re still a ways off from a proper beta for the anticipated ARPG.

In a response to someone declaring that the Diablo IV beta may be sooner than expected, Global Community Lead Adam Fletcher responded, “Nope. Still got a little bit longer to wait before public testing begins.”

The speculation over an imminent test stemmed from the ARPG’s appearance in Blizzard’s launcher catalogue. Senior Vice President Rod Fergusson said that the title was added to the company’s launcher catalogue for “internal testing” only.