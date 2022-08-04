MultiVersus postpones Season 1 launch to a later date along with the release of Morty

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
2
FIGHTING GAMES

If you’ve been enjoying MultiVersus of late, you probably were excited for the kickoff of Season 1 complete with a full battle pass and the addition of Morty (from Rick & Morty, naturally) as a playable character on August 8th. That still appears to be the plan, but the developers announced yesterday that the Season 1 start date has been postponed from its planned date to an as-yet-undeclared point in the future. That means a longer delay on the battle pass, Morty, subsequent character Rick, and so on.

No reason is stated for the delay, although game director Tony Huynh has stated in another tweet that the game is unaffected by the recent raft of changes in movie production that have hit Warner Bros. The delay announcement was also followed by a statement that a new date would be revealed very soon, which tends to suggest a late-stage bug being found and requiring work to correct. Whatever the case, you’ll have to wait a little longer to enjoy the first full season.

Source: Twitter (1, 2)
Advertisement
Previous articleFinal Fantasy XIV offers more screenshots and clues to the content of patch 6.2, Buried Memory
Next articleUbisoft’s Skull and Bones teaches you the basics of ship-to-ship combat

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
2 Comments
newest
oldest most liked
Inline Feedback
View all comments