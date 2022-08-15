Black Desert talks up its upcoming Gamescom presence at a Samsung booth and a community event

Gamescom 2022 is looming large as it’s set to begin next week, which means we’re likely going to continue to hear about various titles making a presence at the convention. For example, there’s an anouncement out of Pearl Abyss talking up Black Desert’s show display, where the MMO will be a feature at a Samsung Display booth running on the company’s high-end monitors.

Visitors to the booth will get the opportunity to dive into Black Desert, with the promise of exposure to the game’s open world, boss fights, Awakening skills, and the recently added Drakania class. Members of the community team will also be on hand in order to help those who are new to the game learn the ropes.

For established BDO players who happen to be in Cologne, Germany, there will also be a community mixer being held on August 27th, at Quater 1, an elegant lounge bar in Cologne’s city center. Those who are interested in joining in on the event have a form to fill out. Otherwise, those who will be at Gamescom can be dazzled by Korean action MMO goodness in front of some very flashy new monitors on the show floor.

source: press release