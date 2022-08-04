Guild Wars 2 marks 10 years of operation with special community events at Gamescom and PAX West

The significant milestone of 10 years of operation for Guild Wars 2 is going to be celebrated in-person at two different gaming convention events. Developers from ArenaNet are going to be at both Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, and PAX West, in Seattle, WA, and they have a couple of special meet-up events planned.

On August 25th in Germany, players are invited to head to the Design Post for some drinks, chats, and raffles “in a cozy Guild Wars 2 atmosphere.” Admission to this event is free, but venue space is going to be limited; those who will be in the area can reserve a spot through a ticket system on August 5th.



As for PAX West, there will be a Tyrian Stamp Rally on September 2nd and 3rd, which begins at the Seattle Central Public Library. Players will get a special stamp book and clues to four different locations where other GW2 devs can be found to get a stamp. Once all four stamps are received, successful fans can head back to the library for some GW2 schwag.

In both cases, we want to remind our readers to please take necessary precautions to protect themselves and others, as COVID-19 is still very much something to consider. That said, those who are able to participate in these events can mark their calendars.