Past Fate enters open alpha on Steam after a brief authentication delay

This reads like one of the most basic headlines in MOP history, but that’s because the news really is as simple as that: The indie sandbox MMORPG Past Fate is now in open alpha on Steam following a couple of days’ delay as a result of some authentication requirements for the platform.

Readers will remember that open alpha was scheduled for this past Monday, but a required review of the alpha build by Valve held back those plans initially. That review has obviously completed and interested players simply need to head to the Steam page, click on the Request Access button, and install the Past Fate playtest version of the game.

In terms of content in this build, players can look forward to multiple weapon types, gathering and crafting, initial looks at the game’s story and questing, and a first look at its death realm among other things. If all of the previews and updates made to the game to this point has piqued your interest, now is your chance to take a look and provide some thoughts.



Open Alpha is now Live! To download head to https://t.co/1CJdpNOOTu and install the "Past Fate Playtest". What content is available

– Multiple different weapon types

– Crafting & Gathering

– Questing & Early Story

– Life Skills

– Early look at Death Realm

and more! pic.twitter.com/ACbhGWkYBf — Past Fate (@PastFate) August 17, 2022