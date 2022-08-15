Past Fate revamps its faction and class systems as it enters open alpha today

Big changes are afoot in Past Fate, as the indie MMORPG recently made some sweeping changes to its alpha build. The faction system’s been completely redone, with players having to choose between one side, the other, or neither at all.

Another big revamp is to provide a flexible class build: “Your class is based on your weapon and armor you choose to use. Weapons have their own special abilities and weapon arts. For example, if you want to play as a tank, you should equip your character with a shield and heavy armor with defensive stat points. There are many combinations that you can create to play how you want to build your character.”

Past Fate should be going into open alpha testing later today with early access coming our way later this month.