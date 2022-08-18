Grimdark MMO Mad World confirms 2022 launch as ‘permanent open beta,’ aims for a primary male audience

Jandisoft’s Mad World is looking more and more like a candidate for a 2022 release: Not only did we spot a new “winter 2022” window on its Steam page, but now the studio itself confirmed that the grimdark MMO should be out before the new year.

“[The] next step is open beta,” said Jandisoft. “We are planning to release it within this year. We are also looking into providing [a] traditional client option. We are 99.9% confident in releasing the game within this year. Mad World will be released as permanent open beta.”

These comments come from a recent Reddit AMA in which the studio answered dozens of questions from the community. Other salient details from the Q&A session include:

The mobile version is lagging behind the regular client development. Closed testing for this version should happen sometime this year.

Guilds will have a cap of 32 members

There will be PvP and non-PvP areas in the world because “unregulated PvP can tire users out.” Also: “We are thinking of adding PK-free server.”

A comment on the business model: “In our own way, we are defining ‘no to P2W’ that fits Mad World. Quality-of-life features such as storage, inventory, auto-pick up are under consideration.” A seasonal battle pass will be added as well.

The level cap at launch will be 90 with five main story acts.

Mounts will be included as part of the main scenario questline.

Target demographics: “Our target audience is male players in the age group in mid 20s-40s. Our priority is to satisfy MMORPG/traditional RPG users who are into dark fantasy settings. You may find it unbelievable, but we have a sizable female players group.” We did believe it, but maybe statements like this aren’t the best marketing plan.