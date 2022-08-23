Arcane Waters enters early access November 15, kicks off a new playtest with a perks system this week

The pixel-y pirating multiplayer playground of Arcane Waters is continuing its steady slide forward in development. The biggest news to come out of the game is confirmation of its early access launch date, which is set for Tuesday, November 15th. Getting access to the game will require a one-time purchase of $20, and the devs plan several playtests before then.

One such playtest kicked off yesterday, granting players a look at the first-draft perks system. The playtest build also adds some improvements to the game’s tutorial, a rebalancing of ship health in PvP, ramps up the effects of stances in combat, and makes a wide host of adjustments to gameplay overall. The test will run until Sunday, August 28th; those who are joining in can read all about this build’s changes to learn more.

