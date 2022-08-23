The First Descendant announces Steam beta test for October 20, unveils its new trailer

Nexon’s co-op looter shooter The First Descendant has been making a lot of noise recently. The game was first revealed as Project Magnum during a presentation in August 2021, then news was generally silent until this past July when it revealed its full name. Nexon has been drumming up hype since then as it revealed a trailer for a trailer, confirmed its attendance at Gamescom, and announced plans for a fall beta.

That fall beta is obviously the headline, as the game has just revealed a calendar date for testing to start: Thursday, October 20th, specifically on Steam, running until Wednesday, October 26th. The beta test will feature ten different characters to choose from, with more information about classes to come in the following days. In the meantime, players can head to the Steam page to request access and also get acquainted with the game in an introductory post from last week.

Interested players can further get introduced to Last Descendant’s gameplay in the newly revealed full trailer, which shows off a team of four characters facing off against an invading alien force; that’s all waiting for you below the break.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EwhmI8uBZvA

source: press release