City of Heroes Homecoming’s Issue 27 Page 4 goes live with its new music-wielding powersets

The testing phase has ended, and the live update is now available for the Homecoming rogue server of City of Heroes. Issue 27 Page 4 has arrived to the live game today, bringing with it some new powersets, new missions, and various adjustments to the MMORPG’s existing mechanics.

One of the primary features is the Symphony Control primary powerset for Dominators and Controllers, and Sonic Assault secondary powerset for Dominators. The sets effectively work like Psionics but with musical notes, using sound waves to captivate, beguile, or weaken foes.



In terms of mission content, the patch brings a new Incarnate mission, repeatable Cimerora Incarnate missions, and advanced difficulty settings for the Imperious Task Force that let players tweak their challenge and get relevant rewards like a new currency.

Additional pieces of i27p4 include new costume rewards, a revamp to enemy aggro, adjustments to NPC and player character attack types, and several adjustments to existing powers like a new toggle suspension feature that pauses a toggle power’s effects when another power like Granite Armor or Kheldian forms override a player character model. The patch notes spell it all out.

source: official forums , thanks to Astralock for the tip!