PSO2 New Genesis launches a collab with VTuber agency Hololive in newest event

Allow us to provide a bit of context just in case you’re unfamiliar: A VTuber is effectively the same as a streamer and video creator except they put on a guise of a distinct character, usually tied to an animated rig that translates movements caught on camera to that VTuber’s created avatar. One of the largest VTuber groups is Hololive Production, an agency that has two groups of streamers from Japan and around the world – Hololive female characters, and Holostars male characters.

This setup is important to bear in mind when considering a new collab event between Hololive and Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis, which is adding AC Scratch Tickets that feature skins, accessories, and voice packs for Shirakami Fubuki, Ninomae Ina’nis, and Kageyama Shien. The event is also offering players who login some Hololive stickers and an experience boost.

On top of the collab, PSO2:NGS is also joining up with Prime Gaming and has also released the 2016 promotional anime series on YouTube for a limited time. As for playable content, the next part of August’s patch is available with a new defense quest in South Kvaris and new weapons and camo.