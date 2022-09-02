Ubisoft delays subsetting some online games – including Anno 2070

Ubisoft has an ongoing habit of launching games with online components and then turning those online components off when the games get old enough, sometimes severely breaking older titles. This is not news to anyone. What is news is the fact that several of the older titles the company had originally slated for having online services deactivated on September 1st have had a stay of execution until October 1st, giving fans of games like Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood and Far Cry 3 another month to buy and activate DLC without losing access to any of it.

There’s also more good news insofar as Anno 2070 is no longer going to have its online services removed at all; since there’s still a team working on the franchise, a patch was assembled to change how the online functionality works and it will remain online and working. So that’s all good news. Not as good news as finding out that the online services for all these other titles were never going away, sure, but still good news.