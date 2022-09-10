Details of Overwatch 2’s next hero are leaked online by Blizzard and fans

The comedy of errors that is Overwatch 2’s inability to keep things quiet continues. Both Blizzard and a fan of the game have combined to offer up details of the shooter’s next hero, a ninja-styled support character, ahead of schedule.

The leaks were first served by Blizzard’s own hand as marketing materials trumpeting the sale of the $40 Watchpoint Pack – the same one that stirred up the kerfuffle around locking heroes behind a premium battle pass – mentioned the name of the new hero Kiriko. Since then, Blizzard has scrubbed any mention of her name.

Normally that might be the end of the story except for the efforts of one Kuriboh Cervantes, who uploaded a now-deleted incomplete animation to YouTube that featured some of Kiriko’s backstory and her abilities. In the video, Kiriko appears to wield kunai as her weapons, summon ghostly torii gates to buff or heal teammates, and teleport freely around the environment. A mirror of the video is posted online but time will tell when that will get deleted, too.