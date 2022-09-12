Avatar Reckoning shows off mobile gameplay, says it’s coming ‘soon’

Do you vaguely remember that movie about blue tree elves from 2009 that made more money than many countries’ annual GDP and then left almost no cultural footprint behind? Well, Avatar’s trying to come back with a series of new movies — and an upcoming mobile MMO shooter called Avatar Reckoning.

At D23 Expo this past week, Disney showed off some new footage from Avatar Reckoning, saying that it’s coming to mobile “soon.” It’s possible that the studio is aiming to release the game around December 16th alongside the long-in-the-making sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water on the same day.

This is a different project than Ubisoft’s open world game, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which has been pushed back to next year or beyond.