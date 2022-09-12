Marvel World of Heroes is a mobile AR game where players can create a superhero and foil crimes

If you thought the mobile augmented reality gaming market was dried up, you’d probably be right, but that’s not stopping Marvel from (arguably) arriving to the scene late. Introducing Marvel World of Heroes, a new mobile AR game releasing sometime in 2023.

This upcoming game comes from Niantic, the developers of the wildly popular Pokemon Go, and while there was a teaser video, it doesn’t really provide any gameplay information. It does feature people wielding familiar superpowers in a park as they fight an invading interdimensional force, so at least there’s some teased context there. Also, there’s this official blurb:

“Become a Marvel Super Hero in the real world. Create your own hero, patrol your neighborhood to foil crimes, and team up with your friends as well as iconic Marvel heroes such as Spider-Man, Captain America, and Wolverine to save the Multiverse!”

While a hard date for World of Heroes’ launch isn’t tied down, an FAQ on its site confirms that soft launch/beta testing in limited markets will be starting soon. Those who are interested in following along with the soft launch are invited to submit their email address to the game’s mailing list.