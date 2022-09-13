Elite Dangerous’ console copy portal opens, is almost immediately flooded with requests

Elite: Dangerous console fans who are looking to move to a version of the game that’s not just going to languish in maintenance mode are getting their day in the sun. As promised, today saw the console copy portal open up to players, and as one might expect, the portal is seeing a lot of player interest.

Just 20 minutes after the portal was opened up, the game’s Twitter account noted that there are “lots [of players] looking to make the switch” and suggested that those who are getting error messages in the process of completing the transfer should try putting in a different username. Otherwise, the portal is confirmed to not have any specific closure date at current, while the process itself is right now taking as long as five hours to complete depending on web traffic.

Those who are looking to shuffle their spacefaring avatar to a free copy of the base PC version of the game have a few resources available to read, including an FAQ and a step-by-step guide, as well as reminders of what does and does not carry over.



Woah, lots of you are looking to make the switch! If you encounter an error, try using an alternate Commander name! Your chosen one may be taken. — Elite Dangerous (@EliteDangerous) September 13, 2022