Blade & Soul posts patch notes and season 4 battle pass for this week’s Autumn Overture

Later this week, players of Blade & Soul will be getting the Autumn Overture update and its various features. One of those features is a new battle pass, which will introduce more rewards for players according to a dev blog all about the feature.

Thanks to player feedback, this new season of the battle pass will see increased amounts of the various fragments, essences, and chests that are awarded along the battle pass track, while subscribers are also going to get the benefit of more starcross essences on top. For players who manage to get to the end of the pass, they will have hoovered up 35,000 gold, 20 pet packs, 13 sacred vials, and 65 synthesis stones, among other things.

The new battle pass will run between September 14th and October 12th, but players can get a look ahead now to determine whether missing out will indeed be a burden on their heads or not. Ideally it won’t be, though; these things are not worth stressing over.

While you wait, NCsoft has dropped the patch notes too:

