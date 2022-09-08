Blade and Soul’s Autumn Overture arrives September 14, followed by a shift to bi-monthly updates in October

The next content update for Blade & Soul has a date and a name: Autumn Overture, arriving on Wednesday, September 14th. The new patch will launch a new Fortune’s Favor board, a fourth battle pass, a returning event that’s “dressed differently,” and a new premium tab in the Dragon Express for subscribers of the game. More details are expected in the coming days.

Interestingly enough, players can also look ahead beyond that thanks to a recent letter from the producer, which confirms that content updates will slow to a bi-monthly cadence starting with the game’s October patch. “The key reason behind this shift is to provide you with larger, more polished, and impactful updates that can be consumed at a more leisurely rate,” the letter explains.

As for what these next updates are looking like, players can look forward to a new class, new endgame content, a smoother ramp in to raids, and a number of highly requested UI updates among other things. The letter also discusses the aforementioned premium tab of the Dragon Express and promises more events that award gold to players.