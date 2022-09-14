New World hints at possible fresh start servers in the works

With interest — and populations — increasing in New World this fall, Amazon Game Studios may be considering doing a little more than recalling old servers back into service to handle the higher demand.

In a forum thread asking whether or not the studio is considering bona fide fresh start realms, a studio rep coyly replied, “We hear you on fresh start servers and we think they’re cool too. We’ll have more information in the coming weeks.”

The main reason for the higher interest in New World as of late is the game’s upcoming Brimstone Sands release, its largest content drop since the MMO’s launch. The patch, which is coming in October, will add the titular desert zone, a revamped new player experience, and the greatsword weapon.