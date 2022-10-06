One of Wizards101’s most iconic voice actors passed away last week

The passionate Wizard101 community is holding up a goblet of remembrance this week in honor of Dell Fife Aldrich, who passed away on October 2nd at the age of 91. Aldrich may not have been a familiar name to the playerbase, but everyone knew her well even so as she was both the voice behind the narrator and Grandmother Raven.

Aldrich worked in both movies, TV, and video games over the course of her life, starting in 1963 in the TV series Route 66 and going forward with projects such as Patrick Swayze’s Father Hood, John Travolta’s Michael, and even a bit part in 1991’s Wing Commander II.

