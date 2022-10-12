Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier is shutting down in January after less than a year of operation

It’s apparently the season for Square-Enix to cut loose its various online games that are severely underperforming, as Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier has received an official sunset notice stating that the game’s servers will shut off on January 11th, 2023. For those of you who don’t recall, First Soldier is a battle royale game set in the world of Final Fantasy VII that was available only for mobile devices, which may explain why you don’t recall it in the first place.

And if you’re thinking that it doesn’t make much sense for the game to have been only on mobile, you’re not alone, as even the shutdown notice on Twitter is covered in responses from fans wondering why it wasn’t available on Steam. Still, the decision has been made and the axe has fallen; cash shop purchases have already been disabled, with in-game events continuing to roll on until the official end of service date. Our condolences to the fans and developers affected by this closure.