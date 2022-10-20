Book of Travels shows off its character creation in full in a new video

Character creation is important in any MMO, and this is especially true in the case of an open-ended and slower-paced game like Book of Travels. A new video from the team at Might & Delight shows off the game’s character creation in full, starting with the player choosing one of the dozen Forms available before customizing further by selecting stats and traits as well as writing in more information about your character’s identity. There’s a lot there, in other words.

Of course, it’s important to have a character who looks distinct as well as playing distinct, which is why the video also shows off the recently added ability to customize your character’s appearance with hairstyles, hair color, and skin color. More is apparently in the way from the team, but this is definitely a step in the right direction to make your character distinctly yours. The full video can be watched just below.