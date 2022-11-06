Zenith’s Legends Untold update enters open alpha testing, adds full body motion tracking for SteamVR

Fans of he VR MMO Zenith are already familiar with the variety of features coming with its Legends Untold content update, but the devs at RamenVR have added a couple of important tidbits to bear in mind: The patch will also add full body motion tracking and it’s now entering open alpha.

This alpha build, which is only available to PC and Oculus devices, will let players try out its new pet systems, its new minigames, and new dungeon content. This past weekend also saw the surprise reveal of full body tracking (FBT) for the SteamVR version of the MMO, though the announcement notes that this is the first iteration of the feature; additional updates like improved network sync and inverse kinematics are also planned.

This new patch is still on course to arrive at the end of this month, but for the time being fans can try out what’s coming next right now.

source: official site
