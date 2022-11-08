Six year-old Battlefield 1 sees a surge of players after Battlefield 2042 flops and work starts on next game

We’ve noted before that Battlefield 2042 has not been in the best shape. The shooter launched last year and almost immediately struggled to gain ground, leading to plummeting player counts, disappointing sales numbers, and swaths of angry players. The game was also accused of keeping a skeleton crew of devs, which DICE leadership denied.

As the headline just above indicates, things for BF2042 have gotten arguably worse to the point that Battlefield 1 – a six year-old game – has absolutely eclipsed the player count found in the latest game, with over 51K people in the old game during the last 24-hour period versus just over 4K in BF2042.

Perhaps most telling of all is a missive from franchise general manager Byron Beede that talks up the next game of the series, which will bring together “a global effort, coordinating multiple studios under a leadership team of industry veterans to build a connected Battlefield universe” including DICE, Ripple Effect Studios, Industrial Toys, and a newly-formed Seattle studio led by Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto called Ridgeline Games.



“We’ll keep listening to your thoughts and we’ll use those to continue to evolve Battlefield 2042 as well as to act as learnings for our new experiences that are in pre-production,” writes Beede. “We are all-in on Battlefield. We are committed to unlocking its potential as one of the best first-person shooter franchises in the world.”

As for BF2042, the game launched its second season in August and has continued to apply smaller updates since then, but by all indicators, it doesn’t look like there will be a Season 3.