Albion Online details the city of Brecilien arriving to the Mists in Beyond the Veil

There will be a variety of places to visit when Albion Online launches its Beyond the Veil update on November 21st, but the newest dev talk post is about one location in particular: Brecilien, the city in the Mists.

This new central hub will serve as a safe zone for those who are in the Mists, with a variety of similar amenities that players would find in other in-game cities along with city plots, crafting specialties, and shops to own, as well as player islands that can be owned in Brecilien. Incidentally, players can own islands in both the Mists and the royal continent, but progression will not be shared between them and releasing ownership of a royal player island won’t grant a headstart to a Mists island.

Other locations of note for the new city are a new travel hub that provides direct access to a random zone in the Roads of Avalon or any available mode in the Mists, four permanent regions just outside Brecilien that primarily serve to grant players access to the random dungeon entrance portals that spawn in the open world, and the ability for players to earn the respect of the Wisps of Brecilien for an unknown reward and the possible resolution to a mystery.

