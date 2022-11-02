Albion Online’s Beyond the Veil update gets a launch date: November 21

Albion Online’s Beyond the Veil isn’t waiting for Christmas or even Thanksgiving: It’s rolling out on November 21st, Sandbox Interactive announced today. It’s the update the studio has been previewing all fall, with a revamp for Roads of Avalon and the new Mist portals.

“On November 21, 2022, Albion Online releases its next major content update: Beyond the Veil. This update takes players into Albion’s strangest, most magical corners, revealing new, mysterious lands to explore and treasures to behold – for single players, groups, and small and large guilds alike. First and foremost, this update introduces an entirely new realm to the game: the Mists. Dedicated to solo and duo players, the Mists offer a wide range of PvP and PvE possibilities in a magical, ephemeral setting. With purple-hued landscapes and fantastical creatures, players will feel the thrill of exploring an untouched region without the presence of large groups, with both non-lethal and lethal areas available.”

The studio has a landing page up with deep-dives into the major features, including the new core city – Brecilien – plus the new fey armor, new enchantment level, and improvements to multiple elements of the UI.

