Bungie will donate sales of its Destiny 2 pride pin to benefit a transgender charity all month

Bungie has declared the month of November the time to raise awareness of transgender issues and equality. The Destiny 2 developer is forwarding all of the sales of its pride pin 2.0 collectible to benefit the National Center for Transgender Equality, an organization that tries to protect the rights of transgender people and raise awareness of threats to the community through advocacy and education.

“Bungie is raising awareness and support of the transgender community and honoring the memory of trans and gender-nonconforming people who were the victims of anti-trans hate and violence,” the company affirms. “Destiny is a game where everyone is welcome. All are included. All are brave. The strength of our community is that we all bring our unique experiences on our journeys into the wild frontier.”

The pin itself will only set you back $15 before shipping and will even grant Destiny 2 players a code for a unique Infinite Prismatic emblem for free. If you’re a Destiny fan looking to share your pride or help a great cause, then this is a great way to do so this month.



This November we’re raising awareness and support for the transgender community. This month all profits from the sales of the Bungie’s Pride Pin 2.0 will benefit @transequality.https://t.co/p4hU7r3mwg pic.twitter.com/xGyGLw00dL — Bungie (@Bungie) November 8, 2022