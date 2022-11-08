Black Desert Mobile adds primal memories and launches events to draw in players

When your series of events pretty much yells at players to engage with them in their title, it might come off as a little bit… panicked. That’s the tone that’s arguably being set by Black Desert Mobile and its PLAY BDM! series of events that would really like to see players come in and come together.

The patch has launched no less than four such events in the PLAY BDM! campaign including login rewards, server-wide quest events and guild quests, and a boss fight party rush, all in the service to get event currency that can be spent on various items.

For those who are already PLAYING BDM, this week’s patch has also added a new tier of memory known as a primal memory and made a skill description adjustment to one of the Berserker’s abilities.