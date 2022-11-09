Dauntless’ new update sets the table for Ramsgiving, adds more quests and bonus events

The Shattered Isles of Dauntless are preparing for the next big holiday event, giving thanks to one of the most important of things in life: rams. Today’s update for the online RPG is ready to celebrate Ramsgiving, bringing quests and goodies to celebrate the noble ram when it activates on November 17th.

This year’s Ramsgiving event will task players with breaking monster faces and taking on event quests for Golden Rams currency, which can be spent at Honest Ozz’s shop for a wide assortment of currencies and boost items. Additionally, those who take on all of the event quests will earn themselves a Ramsgiving Crown. The celebration will run between November 17th and December 1st.

Until then, the patch has offered up additional content like the next step in the game’s overall narrative, some more bonus events to let players earn double weapon XP, and a tiny list of bug fixes.



// Patch 1.12.2 // 1.12.2 launches on Nov 9 at 10 a.m. PT. Expect roughly 60 minutes of downtime. Patch notes: https://t.co/b3Fehakuvv 🐏 Ramsgiving (Starts Nov 17)

🥁 More Bonus Events

⚖️ Balance Changes

🐞 Bug Fixes

✨ And more — Dauntless (@PlayDauntless) November 8, 2022