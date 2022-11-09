Old School RuneScape adds in diversity and inclusion improvements along with speedrunning updates

After long being fixated on heterosexual relationships in Old School RuneScape, Princess Astrid has come out as bisexual and can be romanced by characters of either gender. Prince Brand, meanwhile, isn’t really ready for labels, but he’s definitely all right with exploring a same-sex relationship because why not, right? Or you can swap those justifications around if you’d prefer; the point is that the game’s latest update has made both royals in the Throne of Miscellania and Royal Trouble quests available to all characters, alongside several other inclusive updates like removing gender flags from Recruitment Drive and allowing you to freely change the gender of your character.

Prince Ali Rescue and Beneath Cursed Sands have also been added to the speedrunning roster for quests, which means players can now acquire enough points to obtain an already-present but previously unobtainable armor set. Add to that some more Halloween enhancements (because the game properly recognizes that Halloween should keep going well through November) and you’ve got plenty to enjoy with this latest patch.