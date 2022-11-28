New World maintains a steady headcount as Amazon ponders a future EU server merge

We’re well beyond the explosive hype train that came with New World’s fresh start servers (and the population spike that was happening before then), so we figured that now is as good of a time as any to take a look at headcount post-fresh start and see how things are doing.

According to Steam Charts, the last 30-day count appears to be holding on strong when stacked against the readings at the beginning of the month, and while peaks have understandably dipped from that initial weekend blitz, there are still respectable numbers of players in the last 24 hours and in the most recent count at the time of this writing.

Boiling things down further, we begin to see things level off a bit on a per-server basis, particularly in regards to a selection of EU servers, which are actually seeing a decline. Amazon Games has taken the call for more EU server merges under advisement, stating that future merges are on the table but timing and details haven’t been nailed down yet. Additionally, New World Guide has assembled a great summary post that chronicles the game’s fresh start server launch.