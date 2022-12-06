Astroneer brings back its toy-delivering Project CHEER holiday event in latest patch

The holidays are arriving to the space-based survivalbox of Astroneer once again as this week’s patch has re-launched the Project CHEER event for another year, granting players the opportunity to be one of Santa’s elves. In space. For a corporation. Look, it’s a tenuous connection, but Christmas toys have to be delivered, people!

The mechanics of this year’s event don’t appear to be any different from prior incarnations, as players are being asked to find or create toys, then ship them off to earn points for themselves and a community-wide goal. There are returning rewards on offer as well, which are packed into the Holiday Throwback bundle, but additional rewards are included this year like a new palette, emote, and hat. The patch further brings special missions that will appear during an event, and wires that run between tethers once more are festooned with decorative lights.

If you’re curious about just what the holidays in Astroneer look like, our survivalbox-loving streamer MJ has broadcast her Christmastime activities before, which you’ll find in the video below the break.

