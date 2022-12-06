Massively OP Podcast Episode 399: Dragonflight takes to the skies

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Dragonflight’s launch (for real this time!), New World’s 2023 roadmap, a couple of smaller MMO closures, a whole ton of Q4 updates, and whether or not auto-scaling is a good feature to have in MMOs.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, end of year awards are coming!
- News: WoW Dragonflight releases into the wild
- News: New World’s 2023 roadmap
- News: End of the road for Forsaken World, Elyon in Korea
- News: EverQuest II: Renewal of Ro launches
- News: Updates for Wizard101, Embers Adrift, Guild Wars 2, and Elite Dangerous
- Mailbag: Mob auto-scaling and player levels
- Outro
Other info:
- Download Episode 399
- Podcast theme: “Take to the Skies” from World of Warcraft
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
- Listen to Massively OP Podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Player FM, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts, Amazon, and Spotify
- Follow Massively Overpowered: Website, Twitter, Facebook, Twitch
- If you’re having problems seeing or using the web player, please check your flashblock or scriptblock setting.
Advertisement