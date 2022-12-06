Massively OP Podcast Episode 399: Dragonflight takes to the skies

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Dragonflight’s launch (for real this time!), New World’s 2023 roadmap, a couple of smaller MMO closures, a whole ton of Q4 updates, and whether or not auto-scaling is a good feature to have in MMOs.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

