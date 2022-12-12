Aliens Fireteam Elite adds a new vertical horde mode map with holiday-themed rewards

Even in a shooter like Aliens: Fireteam Elite, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. A xenomorph-infested Christmas that will see players work through a new horde mode map with a lot of verticality in it, but Christmas all the same. Think of it as training for dealing with the more acidic members of your family this season, only in a more literal sense than a figurative one.

The new map is known as Ruptured Cistern, and its big hook is the aforementioned vertical layout, with multiple floors stacked atop one another and the potential for plenty of xenos to drop down upon players’ heads from above. The reveal promises “vertical gameplay like you’ve never seen before in AFE,” as well as lots of rewards to rake in, including the usual 30 different attachments and perks from horde modes and some holiday-themed goodies like decals and gun colors.

However, those who are chasing specific holiday treats have to beat certain difficulties of the map, and players have until January 17th to get whatever holiday cosmetics they’re going after, so ring in the holiday season with some smart guns, flamethrowers, and pulse rifles perhaps.

