Zenith offers a video preview of its upcoming holiday-focused winter event

Earlier this week, the VR MMORPG Zenith shared the patch notes for its next minor update, which is primarily bringing a holiday-themed winter event to the game, and while notes are all well and good, it might be better to see the event in action in a new teaser trailer.

As one might anticipate, the trailer offers a quick look at the various activities the winter event is later this week, including new Christmas decorations around the game world, the careful arrangement of snowmen, an NPC receiving both gifts and snowballs to the face, and a look at the game’s new public event. Also, there’s a nice tight shot of one of the new kitty pets that will be in the patch. There’s a lot of festive fun waiting for players if the video below is anything to be believed.

