Lord of the Rings Online’s Shadowfax server advances into Vales of Anduin

One of Lord of the Rings Online’s smallest servers took another step toward rounding out the game map this week. On Wednesday, Standing Stone Games quietly advanced the Shadowfax legendary world to the Vales of Anduin and level 120, leaving it in striking distance of Gundabad and the current level cap.most players fully expect SSG to close it down and transfer the population elsewhere.
In other LOTRO news, the special daily Yule Hobbit presents will keep churning out presents until the game’s next update, which is currently targeting January 11th.
Shadowfax has been updated to a level cap of 120, including Where Dragons Dwell and the Vales of Anduin! #LOTRO pic.twitter.com/Cf6IpXYEIl
