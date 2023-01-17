Overwatch 2 revives three arcade brawls for Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year in Overwatch is not a new concept, largely because Overwatch itself is not a new concept, but 2023 will mark the first time the holiday is celebrated in Overwatch 2 itself.

“Head on over to Lijang Tower to see fireworks light up the night sky and jump into arcade brawls as a part of our Lunar New Year event including Capture the Flag, Capture the Flag Blitz, and Bounty Hunter,” Blizzard says. “Capture the flag is a frantic and fun game mode where you must capture your opponent’s flag while ensuring they don’t do the same.”

"Capture the Flag Blitz is a fast-paced version of the Capture the Flag arcade brawl. Flag bases are placed near the center of the map. […] Finally, you can play the intense free-for-all brawl, Bounty Hunter, throughout the Year of the Rabbit seasonal event. Whoever can secure a kill on an opponent first will have a bounty placed on them, and while they are the bounty, they earn even more points when they get additional kills."

The events are live as of today, along with free goodies for logging in. Last year saw a trailer for the festivities, but there’s nothing live as we type this.