Massively OP Podcast Episode 405: Give me throne or give me liberty

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Throne and Liberty’s upcoming arrival, Skull and Bones’ umpteenth delay, roadmaps for the EverQuest franchise, John Smedley’s whereabouts, and the controversial Dungeons & Dragons licensing snafu.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, ESO, Guild Wars 2
- News: Throne and Liberty is coming in the first half of 2023
- News: EverQuest and EverQuest II post 2023 road maps
- News: John Smedley leaves Amazon Game Studio
- News: Skull and Bones is delayed a sixth time
- Mailbag: Wizards of the Coast and D&D changes
- Mailbag: Using alts for a better purpose
- Outro
Other info:
- Download Episode 405
- Podcast theme: “Faultline Downfall” from City of Heroes
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
- Listen to Massively OP Podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Player FM, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts, Amazon, and Spotify
- Follow Massively Overpowered: Website, Twitter, Facebook, Twitch
- If you’re having problems seeing or using the web player, please check your flashblock or scriptblock setting.
Advertisement