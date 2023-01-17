Massively OP Podcast Episode 405: Give me throne or give me liberty

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
1
throne and liberty

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Throne and Liberty’s upcoming arrival, Skull and Bones’ umpteenth delay, roadmaps for the EverQuest franchise, John Smedley’s whereabouts, and the controversial Dungeons & Dragons licensing snafu.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Other info:

Advertisement
Previous articleOverwatch 2 revives three arcade brawls for Lunar New Year
Next articleFractured should be back in February as Gamigo shrinks to just a quarter of its 2020 portfolio

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
1 Comment
newest
oldest most liked
Inline Feedback
View all comments