Overwatch lights up Lunar New Years, Diablo II expects a testing log jam for Patch 2.4

The Year of the Tiger roared into Overwatch this week with a multi-week Lunar New Year celebration event.

The celebration, which goes until February 15th, is loaded with limited-time rewards to warn. Players can go bounty hunting, capture the flag, and simply play a whole bunch of normal games to rack up a wide variety of goodies.

“To commemorate the occasion, we’re bringing rich new rewards for you to unlock: set a lantern alight with Genji, illuminate the night with Orisa’s sparklers, don some New Year-ready attire as Seolbim Mercy, flit around the battlefield in Nezha Tracer’s fire-heeled shoes, and more!”

Meanwhile in another Blizzard title, Diablo II is in the thick of testing Patch 2.4 on the PTR — something which the studio fully expects to cause a bit of a log jam as players try to get in through the door to see the latest iteration of this long-running ARPG.