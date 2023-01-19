World of Warcraft releases patch notes for January 24’s Update 10.0.5

With a roadmap in hand and an ambitious year of releases ahead, World of Warcraft will take its first step to fulfilling its vision with the launch of Update 10.0.5 on January 24th. While not a huge content patch, the update does add several interesting features and quality-of-life improvements, and now we’ve got the full patch notes in hand.

Perhaps the most interesting is the much-ballyhooed trading post, a specialty vendor stocked with cosmetics, pets and mounts. All subscribers will receive a monthly stipend for the post and can supplement that with additional currency earned by completing challenges.

“This is just the start of what we hope will be a rewarding new system for players to further personalize their character and their experiences within World of Warcraft,” said Blizzard. The trading post itself opens for business on February 1st, after the patch itself.

Update 10.0.5 also welcomes the repeating Storm’s Fury event, a big bag of nerfs and buffs for classes, the Lunar New Year festival, more gear options for the Revival Catalyst, the return of the Mage Tower, and an easing of crafting restrictions and requirements.