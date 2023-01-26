Co-op shooter Warhammer 40K Darktide delays Xbox launch, having fallen ‘short of meeting expectations’

Following a holiday season launch late last year, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide should be riding high on the strengths of its popular IP and gritty co-op action. However, the title’s hit more than a few snags resulting in the delay of its Xbox launch and seasonal content.

“We fell short of meeting those expectations,” developer Fatshark said in regards to the PC game’s stability and content offerings. The studio went on to note that it’s currently focusing on producing a full crafting system, better gameplay loop, and performance improvements.

“This also means that we will delay our seasonal content rollout and the Xbox Series X|S launch,” Fatshark announced. “We will also suspend the upcoming releases of premium cosmetics. We just couldn’t continue down this path knowing that we have not addressed many feedback areas in the game today.”

No date or time frame for the Xbox release was given.