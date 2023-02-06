Trove’s heckbugs are back for Valentine’s with new loot

Just because Trove is made up of blocks doesn’t mean that it lacks a heart. Gamigo’s inherited sandbox MMO is going to prove that, too, as the game’s Valentine event kicks off tomorrow, February 7th, and continues through the 20th.

“Trovians can get ready to experience the thrill of ‘Heckbugs in Love’ with returning, and brand-new additions,” the compnay said. “Heckbugs have returned to Dragon Fire Peaks and Sunken Sunvault, bringing with them all the rewards that were available in last year’s event, as well as brand-new rewards.”

The aforementioned fresh content is an eight-part quest chain that’s adding on to returning content such as the Sunken Sunvault adventures, special heckbug loot, and a heckbug ally. Gamigo said that it’s ratcheting up invasions to happen twice as often for the duration of the event.