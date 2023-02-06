Conan Exiles teases a new Age plus love for modding and consoles

Conan Exiles’ new project director Rod Harper dropped a producer’s letter for the game last week, and while Funcom does spend a large chunk of it recapping 2022, there’s also a tease for the year ahead.

“In 2023 we are focusing more on optimization and bug fixing to improve the player experience,” Harper says. “Our development team has already been working on performance optimizations on the consoles, and we recently released an interim performance update on the Public Beta client, which will go live before the release of Age of Sorcery — Chapter 3 that will address several issues on all platforms.”

Funcom also says it’s addressing regional pricing on Steam, “devoting more attention to the modding community,” and working on a new Age.

“We have so far released the first and second chapters of the Age of Sorcery in 2022 which will wrap up with the release of Age of Sorcery — Chapter 3. Following that release, we will move into the next Age with a new set of game features, a new story, and new Battle Pass and Bazaar items, in the same chapter-based release cadence, and these will continue to be free updates to the game.”

Greetings Exiles, Come join us as we look back into the past year of Conan Exiles with our new Producer's Letter. Read it here: https://t.co/rj0zXmojyA pic.twitter.com/meD6WnbSjr — Conan Exiles (@ConanExiles) January 31, 2023