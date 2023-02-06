Gloria Victis shares a song and a new trailer ahead of its full release tomorrow

Tomorrow is a big day for the PvP MMORPG Gloria Victis as it makes its full launch after seven years of early access. That’s cause for celebration, and the devs at Black Eye Games are marking the event with videos.

The first such video is an expected launch trailer full of similarly expected sizzle as it lauds its open PvP, world conquering, and the growh of personal wealth and power that’s promised in the sandbox. The second video is actually a song from the game’s soundtrack from composer Jan Grochowski. It’s not quite as bombastic but we here at MOP do love our MMORPG music.

Meanwhile, the game has had one last early access patch that kicks off a new glory season, updates the crafting UI, adds NPCs that mill around and do stuff in the game’s cities, and adds a list of quality-of-life updates and bug fixes.

