The Division 2 fixes its update process, promises compensation for Season 11 delay

By
Justin Olivetti
It’s one step forward, two steps back, and three frantic steps to the side with The Division 2 as of late. The online shooter’s woes began earlier this month when Ubisoft delayed Season 11 due to global localization issues. This problem compounded when the studio tried to extend Season 10 and ended up breaking its update system entirely.

While Ubisoft has yet to announce the start date for Season 11, the good news is that the build gen system is up and running again. “We have successfully created and deployed a server-side update,” the company said. “This is now live and extends Season 10 content.”

Ubisoft also said that it will be compensating players for the delay, with news regarding this and Season 11 forthcoming.

