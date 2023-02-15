Black Desert adds individual war rewards for console and kicks off Adventure Week on PC

Ideally, the time players spend in Black Desert on PC is already full of adventure, but that’s not stopping the game from hosting an event that’s all about adventure. It’s called Adventure Week, and while the name might not blow your hair back, some of the freebies might.

Adventure Week is being marked by offering up a bunch of login rewards and several additional reward bundles that drop for closing aberrant dark rifts. Meanwhile, the PC version’s latest patch has added new guild positions, adjusted several classes, and doubled the HP of Rawr-Rawr; he’s a grass rhino boss, so he should be appropriately thick.

As for the patch applied to BDO Console, that offers up individual rewards for conquest and node wars, changes the Floramos Accessory event quest into a normal quest, and makes a few tweaks to the Ninja. There’s also a series of events that mark the third anniversary of cross-play, which is a weird thing to celebrate but ultimately means more rewards and a big juicy hot time event, so there’s probably little reason to wonder why.