New World plots an event to take down evil Roman bosses starting February 21

New World may not have run a Valentine’s Day-themed event, but if that means we get an in-lore event later this month instead, we’re not even mad, and that’s exactly what Amazon has just announced: a boss-bashing event featuring the cyclopes who follow the evil General Crassus. And hey, now you know the plural of cyclops! My good deed for the day is done.

“The might of Rome threatens Aeternum from February 21 to March 7. Hunt down General Crassus’ monstrous captains and banish the shadow of Roman tyranny in an all-new event. Following a plan set in motion long ago, Crassus’ forces have invaded the southern lands to unleash the cyclopses Lucanus and Decimus. Players brave enough to face these world bosses can search for portals in Brightwood, Weavers Fen, Mourningdale, Ebonscale Reach, and Edengrove. Each victory nets Adventurers event-specific, daily rewards.”

Rewards (for doing at least 1000 damage, so slackers and leechers need not bother) include “Lucanus weapons and Decimus armor, plus standard weapons, armor, and consumables,” as well as a daily cache of legendary gear pieces, umbral shards, obsidian gypsum, and craft mods. The battle begins February 21st.