Dungeons and Dragons Online’s Update 58 gives away a free dungeon and anniversary cosmetics

As Dungeons and Dragons Online reaches its 17th anniversary, Standing Stone Games is spreading the celebration far and wide with this week’s Update 58: Unlikely Heroes.

The starting point for the fun is the return of the anniversary event from now through March 5th. Players can grab a free cosmetic armor every day from the event vendor until the celebration is over.

But that’s not all. The fun continues with a new free dungeon called Kill Ten Rats (seriously!): “The Gatekeepers need trustworthy capable heroes to help them transport the dangerous and unpredictable artifact known as the Codex of the Infinite Planes. It must reach temporary storage at Morgrave University for safe keeping, but an unexpected threat arises!”

Wrapping things up is the addition of a trio of new advanced class archetypes. These archetypes are the Acolyte of the Skin (Warlock), Blightcaster (Druid), and Darkhunter (Ranger).

“Each archetype is a flavor of its base class and is treated the same as its base class except for variations,” explained SSG.