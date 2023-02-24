Black Desert PC confirms its spring season server for February 28, updates the Wizard’s model, and begins celebrating seven years

The seasons continue to turn in the PC version of Black Desert, or more specifically the season servers continue to cycle around through the year. The sandbox MMORPG has confirmed its spring season server’s launch date of Tuesday, February 28th, with all of the usual boosts and benefits, as well as extra rewards for fishing like combat XP earnings for hooking fish and growth items that can be traded in for server-exclusive fish.

Naturally, this week brings other features for players in the game’s regular servers, including reduced contribution point requirements for connecting nodes, a shortening of the worker promotion test’s time, several barter adjustments, and an update to the character model of the Wizard with new animations to match. That refreshed model can be seen in the video below.

Finally, this week’s suite of events focuses on the MMORPG’s seventh anniversary with a 500% boost to combat XP and a special anniversary quest, along with several events that are focused on herbs.

